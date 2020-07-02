Gucci Mane Backtracks On Going Independent & Apologizes For Comments About Atlantic Records

The 1017 boss is ready to drop a new collection of tunes.

(AllHipHop News) Some Gucci Mane fans were celebrating when the Atlanta rap legend announced he was parting ways with Atlantic Records to go indie, but things have seemed to change. Before deleting it, Gucci tweeted, "Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SolcySummer."

In a turn of events, Gucci is now saying that he will remain as part of the major label's roster. The 40-year-old Trap music pioneer also offered a mea culpa for his racially-charged comments about the company.

"I’m not going independent but so respect those who go that route. I apologize for my rude harsh language lately. I’m a do better #1017/Atlantic," tweeted Gucci on Wednesday morning.

One minute after sending out that backtracking tweet, Gucci began promoting a new project titled So Icy Summer which is scheduled to hit DSPs on July 3. The tracklist includes contributions from Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, and more.