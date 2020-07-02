AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Gucci Mane Backtracks On Going Independent & Apologizes For Comments About Atlantic Records

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 1017 boss is ready to drop a new collection of tunes.

(AllHipHop News) Some Gucci Mane fans were celebrating when the Atlanta rap legend announced he was parting ways with Atlantic Records to go indie, but things have seemed to change. Before deleting it, Gucci tweeted, "Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SolcySummer."

gucci-tweet1
gucci-tweet3

In a turn of events, Gucci is now saying that he will remain as part of the major label's roster. The 40-year-old Trap music pioneer also offered a mea culpa for his racially-charged comments about the company.

"I’m not going independent but so respect those who go that route. I apologize for my rude harsh language lately. I’m a do better #1017/Atlantic," tweeted Gucci on Wednesday morning.

One minute after sending out that backtracking tweet, Gucci began promoting a new project titled So Icy Summer which is scheduled to hit DSPs on July 3. The tracklist includes contributions from Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tra_mo
Tra_mo

I thought he was a killer tho somebody made him apologize

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freddie Gibbs Drags Akademiks For Claiming He Is An "Irrelevant" Rapper

The 'Alfredo' album creator suggests Ak and 6ix9ine are lovers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Could Tekashi 6ix9ine's Enemies Be Freed Thanks To President Trump?

Tekashi 6ix9ine could have some troubles coming his way if three key members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods are released from prison.

Nolan Strong

by

ToAndFro

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Alwayslovingme

UPDATE: Will Smith Denies "Blessing" Jada's Affair With August Alsina

Will Smith is pushing back against August Alsina's claim of a love affair with Jada Pinkett Smith.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Vanilla Ice To Host 4th Of July Concert In Coronavirus-Ravaged State Of Texas

Over 175,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in the Lone Star State.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Made In America Festival 2020 Canceled Due To COVID-19

Tickets will be valid for the 2021 event or fans can receive refunds.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Kpaa

Chuck D. Demands "Alien" President Trump Resign As President

Public Enemy's Chuck D. isn't willing to wait until November, he wants to get rid of President Donald Trump right NOW!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Kpaa

R.I.P. Rapper Young Curt Dies In Rollover Crash

Rising rapper Young Curt tragically lost his life during a rollover accident earlier this week.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

$MKingpin

Akademiks Suggests Meek Mill Is Scared To Respond To 6ix9ine On The Topic Of Snitching

As accusations of Ak being a "fed" continue, Tekashi jumps in to back his friend.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ty Dolla Sign Explains Creating "Ego Death" Single With Kanye West, FKA Twigs & Skrillex

"I was watching Instagram, and there was some video of Ye walking through Chicago."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)