Gucci Mane Offers $1 Million To New Rappers Who Sign To 1017 Records

AllHipHop Staff

One of the fathers of trap music is offering $1 million to his next label signee, and it could be you.

(AllHipHop News) Gucci Mane out here giving out bags!

One of the father’s of Trap music is offering $1 million to his next label signee, and it could be you.

On his Instagram post, the "Hard to Kill" emcee is pushing forward in hopes to find the next rap superstar to his 1017 Eskimo Records.

After posting a copy of the contract, he posted: “Who’s next💰💰💰??? #TheNew1017.”

In the next post, the CEO says in his caption: Already got 1! Need 3 mo💰🏹 don’t send me no weak shit! Tag tha hardest !! #TheNew1017.

His first artist is a kid name Foogiano, and already he has a hit song with Lil Baby blowing up across social media. Seems like the La Flare might be on to the next guy.

And if anyone knows how to find “the next guy” it would be Gucci Mane.

In addition to 13 studio albums, Gucci has offered mentorship to the likes of 21 Savage, Rich Homie Quan, half of the QC roster and so many more, leading him to be labeled "the most influential underground rapper of the past decade."

One may ask, how has he kept that influence?

Perhaps his work ethic is a beacon of light to those pushing to get to where he is. Gucci released three albums: Delusions of Grandeur Woptober II and East Atlanta Santa 3, all in 2019.

Oh… you still reading? Then you probably aren’t who he is looking for. The next 1017 star is already DMing him on some real hustle s##t. 

