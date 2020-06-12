Gucci Mane Posts & Deletes A Tweet Calling Atlantic Records "Polite Racist"

The Trap God said he is ready to part ways with the company.

(AllHipHop News) Gucci Mane is known to use Twitter to get things off his chest. The Atlanta rap legend used the social media platform on Thursday to call out his current music label Atlantic Records.

"Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SolcySummer 🖤🙏🏿🥶," wrote Gucci in a now-deleted tweet. For over a decade, the man born Radric Davis has released numerous projects via the Warner Music Group-backed company.

In another removed tweet, the self-described Mr. Zone 6 also took direct aim at the luxury brand Gucci. He wrote, "To all snitches and my haters and the most polite racist ever @gucci I pray y'all die of [coronavirus] 🦠💰🖤 2020."

There are also screenshots of a Gucci Mane tweet where he calls on musicians to take part in a work stoppage. The message read, "All artists let's go on strike f*ck these racist ass labels burn them down too #BlackLivesMatter #BlackExecMatter f*ck these crackers????🖤 💰💰💰💰."