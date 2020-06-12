AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Gucci Mane Posts & Deletes A Tweet Calling Atlantic Records "Polite Racist"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Trap God said he is ready to part ways with the company.

(AllHipHop News) Gucci Mane is known to use Twitter to get things off his chest. The Atlanta rap legend used the social media platform on Thursday to call out his current music label Atlantic Records.

"Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SolcySummer 🖤🙏🏿🥶," wrote Gucci in a now-deleted tweet. For over a decade, the man born Radric Davis has released numerous projects via the Warner Music Group-backed company.

In another removed tweet, the self-described Mr. Zone 6 also took direct aim at the luxury brand Gucci. He wrote, "To all snitches and my haters and the most polite racist ever @gucci I pray y'all die of [coronavirus] 🦠💰🖤 2020."

There are also screenshots of a Gucci Mane tweet where he calls on musicians to take part in a work stoppage. The message read, "All artists let's go on strike f*ck these racist ass labels burn them down too #BlackLivesMatter #BlackExecMatter f*ck these crackers????🖤 💰💰💰💰."

gucci-tweet1
Gucci-tweet2
gucci-tweet3
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

EXCLUSIVE: XXXtentacion Murder Suspect DEMANDS More Money For P.I.

A man facing the death penalty for his involvement in the murder of rap star XXXtentacion is asking a judge to give him more money to fight capital murder charges.

Nolan Strong

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

Jon Batiste Announces "We Are: A Revival" To Take Place Outside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

The Juilliard-educated instrumentalist is looking to offer inspiration and hope through music.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Twist Releases A Statement About Saying He Took Drug Charges For Justin Bieber

"I believe that if you truly support the Black Lives Matter movement, Black people, and Black culture, your actions have to reflect that."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen To The New Pop Smoke Song “Make it Rain” Featuring Rowdy Rebel

The late Brooklynite is joined by the locked up GS9 affiliate on the Yamaica-produced record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Recording Academy Renames & Redefines Certain Rap/R&B Grammy Categories

The nomination process for the Best New Artist field was also altered.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dave Chappelle Discusses George Floyd, Eric Garner & More In Free Special '8:46'

See what the legendary comedian has to say about what's happening in the world at the moment.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby Addresses Police Brutality On New Song "The Bigger Picture"

Listen to the southern rhymer's reaction to the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Calls On Her Fans To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Tamika Mallory wants citizens to call Kentucky officials.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BellaMay