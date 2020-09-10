Gucci Mane Teams With Audiomack To Launch ​“17 Bars From 1017” Series

Watch Pooh Shiesty cover Guwop​'s "Lemonade."

(AllHipHop News) Gucci Mane join forces with Audiomack. The Atlanta rapperand streaming platform's partnership is producing ​"17 Bars From 1017."

The series involves Gucci inviting an artist signed to his ​1017​ label to freestyle over some of the Georgian's classic songs for 17 bars. A new video will be released weekly for the next five weeks.

Episode one of "17 Bars From 1017" features Pooh Shiesty rhyming over Gucci's "Lemonade." Today (September 10), Big Shiesty will also take part in an Instagram live Q & A interview hosted by Audiomack.