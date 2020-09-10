AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Gucci Mane Teams With Audiomack To Launch ​“17 Bars From 1017” Series

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch Pooh Shiesty cover Guwop​'s "Lemonade."

(AllHipHop News) Gucci Mane join forces with Audiomack. The Atlanta rapperand streaming platform's partnership is producing ​"17 Bars From 1017."

The series involves Gucci inviting an artist signed to his ​1017 label to freestyle over some of the Georgian's classic songs for 17 bars. A new video will be released weekly for the next five weeks.

Episode one of "17 Bars From 1017" features Pooh Shiesty rhyming over Gucci's "Lemonade." Today (September 10), Big Shiesty will also take part in an Instagram live Q&A interview hosted by Audiomack. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sales Projections For 6ix9ine's 'TattleTales' Album Continue To Drop

The projections for Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' have increased.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

power_720

Check Out The Travis Scott/McDonald's Merch Collection & Commercial

The Houston-raised rapper has a signature order at participating restaurants across the country.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nick Cannon Has New Found Purpose To Unite Blacks And Jews After Controversy

Nick Cannon is back on the air and vowing to do better, after he made some slick comments about Jewish people that did not go over well.

AllHipHop Staff

Dr. Dre's Wife Wants To Grill Him On The Stand As Divorce War Gets Nasty

Dr. Dre and his wife's divorce gets nastier as she claims the producer thinks he's above the law.

AllHipHop Staff

by

mrmario100

Tory Lanez Reportedly Blames Shooting Megan The Stallion On Being "Too Drunk"

The Canadian rapper/singer allegedly offered the Houston Hottie a mea culpa.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

YourDaddyboy

Eminem Home Invader To Stay Locked Up

Eminem could have very easily lost his life to a home invader, but the rapper doesn't seem to be worried about the ordeal at all.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Cool Dude

Boosie Badazz Offers Up A Fortune To Get His Instagram Account Back

Boosie wants to be back on Instagram and he's willing to put up a grip to get his account back.

AllHipHop Staff

Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight To Face Off In 'Verzuz' Battle

The R&B/Soul icons are taking the series old school.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tonny Pham

Big Sean Explains Battle With Suicidal Thoughts

Big Sean admitted he was depressed a few years ago and even briefly considered killing himself!

AllHipHop Staff