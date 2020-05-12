Gucci Mane To Publish A "Guide to Greatness" With Simon and Schuster

If you thought that "The Autobiography of Gucci Mane" was an epic story of the Atlanta rapper's transformative life, wait until you get a chance to cop his new book, The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness."

(AllHipHop News) When you think about Gucci Mane you think of a few things: trap rapper, the ice cream cone on his face, weight loss, his reality show, and the public fortitude of his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir.

You might even think about his being from Atlanta, his eight studio albums, mixtapes and how successful those projects have been.

Few people think about him as an author. But he is. In 2017, he released "The Autobiography of Gucci Mane" and the book of it shifted the game, allowing people to see a glimpse of the man behind the mic.

Now he is back again with a literary offering that will peel back additional layers of this revolutionary rap figure. His new book is called "The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness" and will be out on October 13, 2020.

“I live by the principles in this book. I wanted to write this book to give you a toolset. This book should touch people who are going through something,” the “Make tha Trap Say Aye” rapper said in a press release. “It’s not going to be easy...study these words, and put them into action. I want this book to keep you motivated. I want you to keep coming back to it for guidance and inspiration.”

"Guide to Greatness" will be an aspirational read that will surely take its place in the ranks of other Hip-Hop authors like Russell Simmons, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and the RZA.