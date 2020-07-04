AllHipHop
Gunman Who Killed Rapper Huey Still On The Loose

Mike Winslow

Investigators are being stonewalled in their attempt to catch the gunman who murdered rapper Huey.

(AllHipHop News) The police are still looking for leads as they tried to catch the gunman who assassinated rapper Huey.

The police in St. Louis are asking for the public's help in nabbing the gunman who killed rapper Huey.

The "Pop, Lock & Drop It" rapper was gunned down in the street on June 25th with almost a dozen bystanders present.

The incident unfolded when a car came down the street and open fired on the group. Two men were hit including Huey, who died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Despite plenty of witnesses being at the scene, the cops are still having a hard time catching the triggerman who took the life of the 32-year-old rapper.

So, local investigators are pleading with the public to come forward to catch Huey's killers.

So far, the suspects have yet to be identified or apprehended. 

