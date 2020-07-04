Gunman Who Killed Rapper Huey Still On The Loose

Investigators are being stonewalled in their attempt to catch the gunman who murdered rapper Huey.

The "Pop, Lock & Drop It" rapper was gunned down in the street on June 25th with almost a dozen bystanders present.

The incident unfolded when a car came down the street and open fired on the group. Two men were hit including Huey, who died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Despite plenty of witnesses being at the scene, the cops are still having a hard time catching the triggerman who took the life of the 32-year-old rapper.

So, local investigators are pleading with the public to come forward to catch Huey's killers.

So far, the suspects have yet to be identified or apprehended.