Gunna Faces Accusations Of Being A "Snitch" Over Crime Stoppers Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Louisiana's TEC continues to take aim at the YSL label.

(AllHipHop News) Sergio "Gunna" Kitchens' 2019 began with him promoting his debut studio album Drip or Drown 2. The year is ending with Young Thug's protégé/collaborator facing accusations of being an informant for law enforcement.

Baton Rouge-based rapper TEC took issue with Thugger's Spider clothing brand because of its similarity to his Spider Nation label. He went on Instagram Live to call out the Atlanta-based YSL crew.

TEC then posted supposed footage of Gunna appearing in a video for the Atlanta Police Department's community-based Crime Stoppers non-profit program. The Instagram caption read, "@gunna say it ain’t so🤣 b*tch you ain’t no spider you a rat 🐀 🐀🐀🐀."

Gunna reportedly responded by commenting, "And u better do the history on this case a n*gga smoked." In addition, TEC began trolling the "One Call" performer and his YSL boss by suggesting his followers take part in a "snatch ah rapper purse challenge" which seems to be a reference to Gunna and Young Thug's affinity for wearing handbags.

