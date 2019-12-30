Gunna Faces Accusations Of Being A "Snitch" Over Crime Stoppers Video

(AllHipHop News) Sergio "Gunna" Kitchens' 2019 began with him promoting his debut studio album Drip or Drown 2. The year is ending with Young Thug's protégé/collaborator facing accusations of being an informant for law enforcement.

Baton Rouge-based rapper TEC took issue with Thugger's Spider clothing brand because of its similarity to his Spider Nation label. He went on Instagram Live to call out the Atlanta-based YSL crew.

TEC then posted supposed footage of Gunna appearing in a video for the Atlanta Police Department's community-based Crime Stoppers non-profit program. The Instagram caption read, "@gunna say it ain’t so🤣 b*tch you ain’t no spider you a rat 🐀 🐀🐀🐀."

Gunna reportedly responded by commenting, "And u better do the history on this case a n*gga smoked." In addition, TEC began trolling the "One Call" performer and his YSL boss by suggesting his followers take part in a "snatch ah rapper purse challenge" which seems to be a reference to Gunna and Young Thug's affinity for wearing handbags.