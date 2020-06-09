AllHipHop
Gunna Responds To Reports Of Gunfire At Video Shoot With Lil Keed

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Apparently, the YSL deputies are safe and unharmed.

(AllHipHop News) Gunna is likely still riding high from securing his first #1 album with Wunna. However, the last few hours have been consumed with reports that the Atlanta rap star had to run for cover in his hometown.

Footage of Gunna and fellow Atlanta resident Lil Keed is making the rounds on social media. The clip is garnering so much attention because it appears someone fired gunshots during the music video shoot which led to people fleeing the scene.

Gunna took to his Instagram Story to deliver a message to his nearly 3 million followers. While the YSL/300 signee did not directly comment on the suspected shooting, he did post a clear response to the talk that is happening online. He wrote, "Don't believe the cap 🧢."

According to Lil Keed, his collaboration with Gunna is titled "Fox 5." As of press time, Keed has not addressed the alleged gunfire at his video shoot. He did upload several photos with Gunna from the location. One IG caption reads, "Dooms Day 🤐."

