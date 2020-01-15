AllHipHop
Gunna Stars In Puma's RS-X³ Super Campaign [PHOTOS]

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Check out pics of the YSL Records representative rocking the sneaks.

(AllHipHop News) Puma is rebooting its RS design for 2020. The German sportswear brand tapped Atlanta rhymer Sergio "Gunna" Kitchens for the RS-X³ Super campaign.

Gunna broke out with tracks like "Drip Too Hard" and "One Call." The rap star currently resides on the Hot 100 chart as a guest feature on Young Thug's "Hot" and Chris Brown's "Heat." His "Start With Me" collaboration with Roddy Ricch is a Billboard hit as well.

Puma has also partnered with fellow Hip Hop acts Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, G-Eazy, YBN Cordae, and J. Cole’s Dreamville Records. There have been reports that Cole was recently filming a new commercial with the company in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The RS-X³ first debuted in the fall of 2019. Inspired by hues found in old school video games, the RS-X³ Super silhouette pays homage to its 1980s roots. Puma’s RS-X3 Super retails for $110. The sneakers will be released on Puma.com, in Puma stores, and select retailers on February 1. 

