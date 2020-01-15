Gunna Stars In Puma's RS-X³ Super Campaign [PHOTOS]

(AllHipHop News) Puma is rebooting its RS design for 2020. The German sportswear brand tapped Atlanta rhymer Sergio "Gunna" Kitchens for the RS-X³ Super campaign.

Gunna broke out with tracks like "Drip Too Hard" and "One Call." The rap star currently resides on the Hot 100 chart as a guest feature on Young Thug's "Hot" and Chris Brown's "Heat." His "Start With Me" collaboration with Roddy Ricch is a Billboard hit as well.

Puma has also partnered with fellow Hip Hop acts Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, G-Eazy, YBN Cordae, and J. Cole’s Dreamville Records. There have been reports that Cole was recently filming a new commercial with the company in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The RS-X³ first debuted in the fall of 2019. Inspired by hues found in old school video games, the RS-X³ Super silhouette pays homage to its 1980s roots. Puma’s RS-X3 Super retails for $110. The sneakers will be released on Puma.com, in Puma stores, and select retailers on February 1.