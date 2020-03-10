GUTS! Korean Rapper Jay Park Scuffled With UFC's Brian Ortega

UFC fighters have been acting crazy lately! Tyson Fury licked Deontay Wilder's blood after he beat him silly. Joanna Jedrzejczyk beat so badly, she has the elephant man head. Now, Brian Ortega is running around slap Korean rappers... WHO DOES THAT?

(AllHipHop News) For a minute it looked like the rappers were taking the place of the crazy-ass boxers… now we know that ain’t true either.

It is the mixed martial artists who have snatched the title. All of them are losing their minds, as UFC is starting to dominate sports on a brand new level.

Two weeks ago, we were talking about Deontay Wilder crying because the big bad white boy whupped him good and also licked the blood off his neck.

Last week Joanna Jedrzejczyk left out the ring looking like the elephant man after talking mad smack about her boxing skills. Now, Brian Ortega is being accused of setting it off on Korean rapper Jay Park.

Jay Park was hired to translate for him during his UFC fight against Chan Sung Jung.

“I was just chilling. I was jetlagged and spacing out," Jay Park said on the ESPN MMA Instagram account. “Then I see someone like pull up. And then they are like… ‘Hey dog are you like Jay Park?’”

That’s when it gets crazy. He says that as he stood up Ortega smacked him.

“As I stood up he like smacked me. It was very narrow… there were chairs behind me so I kind of fell back.”

But he did not take it like a little b##ch. Jay Park got up, he pushed him and the two began to scuffle.

While no one knows why the fight really was started, it is safe to say that Ortega didn’t really want to hurt him. If he had, we know how those MMA folk do.

Just look at last weekend’s fight with Joanna.

Jay Park hasn't yet filed charges against Ortega but has that option for about a year to file an official assault claim.