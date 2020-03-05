AllHipHop
Guy Beaten By DaBaby In Miami Refuses To Cooperate; Charges Tossed

AllHipHop Staff

The rap star escaped a battery charge after he was accused of beating up a promoter who shorted him his show money in Miami.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper DaBaby will no longer face criminal prosecution for a battery charge in Miami, Florida.

The "Suge" hitmaker, real name Jonathan Kirk, was taken into custody by police officers on January 2nd after members of his entourage were reportedly caught on camera jumping a man and stealing his money.

The alleged victim was concert promoter Kenneth Carey, whose friend was also said to have been attacked by DaBaby and his crew off-camera.

However, authorities investigating the incident with the second man have been forced to drop the battery count against the hip-hop newcomer as the guy has declined to co-operate, according to TMZ.

But DaBaby isn't in the clear just yet - prosecutors from the Miami State Attorney's Office are still looking into Carey's robbery claim, which could result in new charges against the star.

Meanwhile, DaBaby is also fighting a civil lawsuit from Carey, who is seeking more than $6 million over the altercation, which reportedly occurred following an event deal-gone-bad.

The rapper has maintained his innocence throughout the drama, insisting he will fight the suit in court and win. 

