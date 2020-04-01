H.E.R. Discusses Being Compared To Prince

Apparently, Gabby got co-signs from Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Sheila E.

(AllHipHop News) There will never be another Prince Rogers Nelson. The late entertainment legend created an incomparable catalog of classic Funk, R & B, Soul, Rock, and Pop tunes.

Prince is undeniably a one-of-a-kind talent. However, there are contemporary acts that live on the branches of the 7-time Grammy winner's musical family tree. For example, Gabriella "H.E.R." Wilson is often mentioned as one of The Purple One's artistic offspring. She recently spoke about the Prince comparisons with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

"People say that a lot, sometimes it's like, 'Oh, those are some big shoes to fill.' But I'm honestly honored," H.E.R. told Lowe. "I can't believe when people say that because I love Prince so much. And even though I don't necessarily try to emulate him in my music, I've found inspiration in what he does as a performer and in his production."

The "Focus" vocalist added, "I did the Prince tribute that is coming out soon on the anniversary of his death. I did the Prince tribute at the time, and they said, 'Oh, Prince would have loved you.' Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, they're always saying [that] to me. That's when it feels real. Like the people that were actually closest to him that know him, even Sheila E. Meeting his entire crew and just knowing that they even say the same thing, that even means more, that means so much."