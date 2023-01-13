Happy Founders Day To The Women Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“110 years ago … 22 women decided to go, on a mission to make the world a little greater and in 1913 started Delta Sigma Theta!”

The world’s largest African American sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. turns 110 today.

Founded on the campus of Howard University on January 13, 1913, at Miner Hall by 22 young women, they determined to not only become a stand-alone organization but moved to become chartered and incorporated with a focus on sisterhood, scholarship, and service (specifically social action).

The illustrious founders of the sorority are Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis Hemmings, Olive Claire Jones, Jimmie Bugg Middleton, Pauline Oberdorfer Minor, Vashti Turley Murphy, Naomi Sewell Richardson, Mammie Reddy Rose, Eliza Pearl Shippen, Florence Letcher Toms, Ethel Carr Watson, Wertie Blackwell Weaver, Madree Penn White, and Edith Motte Young.

And outstanding members are actors Angela Bassett (Wakanda), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary/ Moesha), Keshia Knight Pulliam (The Cosby Show), Brandee Evans (P-Valley), Dominique Thorne (Wakanda), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), T’Keya Crystal Keymah (In Living Color) and filmmakers Marjorie Clarke and Mara Brock Akil.

Check out a recent RED Talks conversation with Ms. Clarke with the Brooklyn Alumnae Chapter.

Other entertainers are K. Michelle, Loni Love, Kym Whitley, Kim Coles, Shirley Caesar; poet Dr. Nikki Giovanni; educator Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole.

O.G’s that have gone on to the Omega Omega chapter in Glory are singers Lena Horne, Natalie Cole, Roberta Flack, and Aretha Franklin, politician Shirley Chisholm, civil rights leader Betty Shabazz, and the fabulous icons Cicely Tyson, Rubie Dee, and Suzzanne Douglas Cobb.

Even President Joe Biden knew it was all about the REDZ giving a special greeting for their over a quarter million duly initiated members all around the world.

To learn more about Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. please click here!