Have Summer Walker & London On Da Track Broken Up Again?

The speculation of a split comes after the couple was recently in the headlines.

(AllHipHop News) Not too long ago, Summer Walker had a lot to say about the alleged $53,000/month child support situation involving Eliza Reign and Nayvadius "Future" Wilburn. Fast forward a few days and now Walker seems to be dealing with her own relationship issues in public.

Walker took to her secondary Instagram page [@galactawhore] to seemingly air out her on-again, off-again boyfriend London On Da Track. The Over It album creator posted a cryptic message about having a rough time in 2020 which included allusions to her romantic partner.

"I really thought this was gonna be a good year but it turned out to be the WORST YEAR EVER. Literally like the saddest day of my life. I have the worst taste in men, I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it," wrote Walker.

London On Da Track and Summer Walker split up back in 2019 before reconciling. At the time, the R & B songstress suggested that London was a "male chauvinist" while also referring to him as "a sweet man deep down inside."

The latest apparent break-up involving the two musical collaborators comes after Eliza Reign clapped back at Walker for publicly commenting on her circumstance with the father of her child. Reign accused London of being an unsupportive father like Future, and she called on Walker to hold the record producer accountable for his treatment of women.