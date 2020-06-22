HBO Presents Terence Nance’s 'Random Acts Of Flyness' TV Show For Free

Watch all six episodes which explore contemporary American life.

(AllHipHop News) In 2018, HBO began airing the late-night series Random Acts Of Flyness. Terence Nance's award-winning program covered numerous social topics such as white supremacy, police violence, sexuality, and gender.

HBO has now added the entire first season of Random Acts Of Flyness to its YouTube channel for a limited time. Viewers can watch what the premium cable network has described as "a fluid, stream-of-conscious response to the contemporary American mediascape" on the free platform through June 26.

Nance posted on Instagram:

Greetings to the universe – the most low and high. Greetings to the beings whose names we speak with intention, attention, and discretion. Greetings to my ancestors who survived enslavement to dream me and ours forth. We celebrate your transformative embodied and astral imagination(s) out loud today on Juneteenth and all days we are blessed to draw breath. Gratitude to you for allowing our existence – our sublime. We thank you for the lives of our beloved Lloyd Porter and Natalia Harris. Two transformative spirits who made Random Acts possible. We love Natalia and Lloyd from here and feel both you as we do all of the spirits who have transitioned with respect to the most recent imbalances in this universe. We know the balance of life to be dynamic, evolutionary, and transformative. We have faith in the process of restoration we are enacting. We remain in deep gratitude and imagining – backwards and forwards in spacetime. It seems like everyday people ask me if and when Random Acts of Flyness will come back. I suspect their curiosity is due to the fact that Program I was born of conversations that were moving at light speed in 2018 and have orbited around an unquantifiable mass of violence – arriving at some devastating and inspiring event horizon that feels like spaghettification. I don’t speak for the wonderful group of artists who made the show but I hypothesize that we were working to process and heal through the constant acceleration of the violence we survive – centering our body-spirit(s) and our swarms in the doing. Heal how? Heal by using the tools we are given by our ancestors, our progeny, and being(s) whose nature we have no words for: movement, touch, stories, our time, vibe, irresolution, rest, folly, and fun. All that to say – I hope the show can help us heal in real time – from the violence: the misogynoir, the transphobia, the white supremacy the socialism for whites that we misname capitalism. There is chaos and clarity in equal infinince in my energy field and I don’t know how this heal up thing works or what it’s called, plus, words fail me as they do often nowadays and will often in the future but I feel like watching Random Acts will be useful now because It seems like every day people ask me, “T, where is Season II at?” and I say, “outside.” So. We asked HBO to let us post the show for free on youtube and they granted our request. Season 1 is available now until June 26. I hope it can be a part of the understanding, the reading, the feeling, the healing. I intend this on behalf of my ancestors, backward and forward in spacetime, Season II coming soon.

The New York University graduate wrote, directed, and executive produced Random Acts. Terence Nance also composed the music for the series. Entertainers such as Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Whoopi Goldberg (The Color Purple), and Gillian Jacobs (Community) made guest appearances in season one.

Upon its airing, Random Acts Of Flyness was met with near-universal acclaim from professional television reviewers. The show has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 83/100 score on Metacritic. Plus, Random Acts Of Flyness won a Peabody Award in 2018.