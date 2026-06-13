Hernandez Govan Released On Bond After Allegedly Harrassing Woman

Hernandez Govan, acquitted in Young Dolph’s murder, arrested on stalking charges. Released on a $4,000 bond with strict conditions.

Hernandez Govan was released from custody on a $4,000 bond after being arrested on stalking and harassment charges nearly a year after he was acquitted in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

The 47-year-old was released on a $4,000 bond following his arrest on June 11, 2026.

According to court records, a woman accused Govan of sending threatening calls and messages earlier this month that left her fearing for her safety.

The charges stem from a domestic-related incident. Investigators say Govan allegedly threatened to shoot up the woman’s residence and threatened to post explicit content of her on social media.

As part of his bond conditions, Govan has to stay away from the victim, he can’t use or possess firearms, and he is not allowed to contact her on social media.

Govan is due back in court on Monday.

This arrest comes nearly a year after Govan was acquitted on August 21, 2025, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges in connection with Young Dolph’s 2021 death.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before finding him not guilty on all counts. Young Dolph was shot and killed inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on November 5, 2021.

Following his acquittal, Govan said he was leaving Memphis after the trial and mourning the death of his daughter, rapper Lotta Cash Desto, who was shot and killed in Houston.

Now, less than a year later, he’s facing new legal troubles that could complicate his life further.