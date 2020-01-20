Hip-Hop Business Expert Wendy Day Launches ‘20/20 Vision’ Daily Video Series

​

(AllHipHop News) Wendy Day, an entrepreneur, author, and artist manager with nearly three decades of experience in the music industry is kicking off the 2020s with 31 days of valuable music business advice for hip-hop artists.

Throughout the 1990s, Wendy made her name by brokering several landmark deals in Hip-Hop: Master P and No Limit Records’ 85/15 distribution deal with Priority Records, Twista’s 50/50 joint venture with Atlantic Records, and Cash Money Records’ $30 million deal with Universal Music Group

Starting on January 1, Wendy posted the first episode of “20/20 Vision,” a video series consisting of one post per day that provided expert guidance on a particular area of importance for artists trying to make it big in the music business.

Episodes released so far have covered topics such as “Attitude Is Everything,” “Your Rap Name,” “Incorporate Your Company,” “Make Great Music,” “Learn How the Music Business Works,” “Create Great Content,” “Build a Bigger Online Presence,” “How To Get a Record Deal,” and “Finding Beats,” with much more to come.

Each day throughout January 2020 Wendy has released a new 20/20 Vision video on her IGTV channel on Instagram (@rapcoalition). These videos are then reposted the next day on her YouTube channel.

To view a playlist of all the episodes released so far, click here.

“The music industry is complex, and you may think you know it well, but you don't,” said Wendy. “To succeed, you need to always stay up-to-date with what's going on and understand that the industry changes along with technology progress. That’s the goal of the 20/20 Vision series, to get aspiring rappers on the same page with current business and tech trends so they can dominate the decade.”

As Founder of Rap Coalition, Wendy has helped pull countless hip-hop artists out of unfair deals while educating them on the music industry. She also runs the for-profit music consulting company PowerMoves, music incubator Artist-Centric, and is the author of the book How to Get a Record Deal:

The Knowledge to Succeed, which was updated and re-published in March 2016 with audiobook narration from Slick Rick. She will launch music business education website SlavesNoMore in 2020.

Wendy is a also known for her instrumental work in securing Eminem’s first contract with Aftermath/Interscope, having organized and invited him to perform at the 1997 Rap Olympics where he was discovered; David Banner’s multi-million dollar deal with Universal Records; and a few other leveraged deals.

In addition, Wendy has played a role in the careers of Lil Wayne, B.G., Juvenile, Hot Boys, C-Murder, Fiend, Do or Die, Boosie, Webbie, David Banner, Lil Donald, Ras Kass, Trouble, Young Buck, and many others. Her clients have collectively sold over 1 billion sound recordings thanks to her guidance.

For more information and advice from Wendy Day, visit her blog and make sure to follow her (@rapcoalition).