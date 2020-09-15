AllHipHop
Hip-Hop Legend DJ Lord Yoda X Of The Zulu Nation and Crash Crew Dies

ChuckCreekmur

Hip-Hop lost a real one today, as DJ Lord Yoda X returns to the ancestors.

(AllHipHop News) Hip Hop has taken some heavy losses this year as 2020 has been one of the most challenging years in recent memory. DJ Lord Yoda X, a member of the Universal Zulu Nation and legendary Crash Crew, has passed away.

DJ Lord Yoda X was a legend with few peer that hailed from Harlem, NY. In 1977, he joined the Crash Crew as a DJ in the collective of Hip-Hop aficionados.

Lord Yoda X, nee Kenny Smith, was beloved by all that knew him and that showed in the condolences that poured in social media. 

MC Debbie Dee, a Hip-Hop pioneer, said, "This morning I was shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our hip hop (Zulu) brother, Yoda! I know he was passionately working on several projects and I hope they still come to pass! Prayers and condolences to his natural family and all those that worked with and knew him for decades in the hip hop family! RIP Yoda."

Photographer and Hip-Hop historian Ernie Paniccioli made remarks as well, giving context to the vast contributions of DJ Lord Yoda X.

I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our brother Lord Yorda X of the Mighty Zulu Nation. He has been part of the hip hop scene with many of the Pioneers including the Mighty Crash Crew. I was just with him and Pow Wow of Soul Sonic Force as part of the people's campaign to feed the community and the Zulu Reunion and was to meet with him at the Peoples Church with the Young lords in East Harlem but I wasn't feeling well. Brother Reggie Mitchell was there Friday with him and called me to deliver the news. I was just making a comment on a friend's page being grateful because I knew someone nadid not wake today among the living but in the land of the Ancestors and little did I know it would be Lord Yorda may he rest in power.

In an interview, he described his style of DJing. "I was reckless, I was the type of cat that wanted to do the old wild back spinning and other crazy stuff," he told thafoundation.com. He said he would later temper that style, guidance from a fellow member of The Crash Crew. 

Later in his career, Yoda would manage rap legends Rob Base and E Z Rock as well as start his own indie label.

DJ Lord Yoda X will be missed and AllHipHop offers sincere condolences. 

