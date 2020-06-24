AllHipHop
Hip-Hop Legend Tim Westwood Denies Preying On Young Black Female Fans

AllHipHop Staff

Tim Westwood was forced to issue a statement after an anonymous user claimed the legendary Hip-Hop DJ had a thing for young black women.

(AllHipHop News) Veteran rap DJ Tim Westwood has denied allegations spread on social media that he had "inappropriate relationships" with young black female fans.

The 62-year-old DJ, who has been a fixture on British radio since the 1980s, was accused of sexual misconduct and abuse during a relationship by an anonymous Twitter user with the handle @SurvivingTw - prompting the star's name to trend on the social media site.

The individual alleged she had met Westwood in 2011 when she was 18 and "looked younger" and that she was involved with him until 2016 - claiming to have been sexually exploited and assaulted, but that she believed she was "in love" with the star.

Other users also accused the DJ of behaving inappropriately around black female students at university events he played DJ sets at and started a Change.org petition calling on authorities to "investigate" the star, which had gained more than 3,700 signatures by Tuesday.

Denying the claims, Westwood told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper: "I can categorically say that I have never had an inappropriate relationship with anyone under the age of 18.

"I am aware of attempts by anonymous sources to make fabricated allegations online. I can confirm that such allegations are false and without any foundation."

A spokesman for Capital XTRA, the U.K. station, owned by media company Global, that broadcasts his show, also addressed complaints from Twitter users who commented on the accusations being blocked by the station's official account.

The spokesman told the Mail: "It's important to clarify a member of Tim's team blocked a twitter account so the offensive allegations wouldn't disturb the show, this was not approved, and was an error of judgment by this individual and nothing to do with anyone at Capital XTRA."

