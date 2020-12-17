Hip-Hop Producer Mr. Lee Accused Of Swindling College Student/Aspiring Rapper

(AllHipHop News)
Hip-Hop producer Mr. Lee is back in the headlines, for all the wrong reasons.
Mr. Lee, born Leroy Williams, has produced hits for a long list of artists, including Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Nipsey Hussle, and others.
Back in May of 2016, Mr. Lee was the subject of a lawsuit filed by Ryan Elder, President, and CEO of Elder Entertainment.
That lawsuit claimed Mr. Lee took funds from Elder without providing many of the contractually agreed upon services, including the double selling of beats that Mr. Lee claimed to produce, but was allegedly the work of other parties.
Now, a new lawsuit claims Mr. Lee ripped off a young intern/college student and aspiring rapper named Alex Hayton.
According to a complaint filed by Hayton, he was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in the music business at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, when he linked up with Mr. Lee.
Alex Hayton says Mr. Lee offered to serve as a music industry consultant to Hayton and to otherwise assist Hayton with his career in the music industry, but he straight ripped him off instead.
Hayton paid Mr. Lee $15,000 to consummate their relationship and secure promotional posts on at least 1,500 music-related blogs.
According to the complaint, Mr. Lee “failed to provide any of the services promised, with the exception of replicating a single promotional article about Hayton on a handful of websites.
“The alleged Blog Posts, upon information and belief, were merely paid promotions on either unknown or not well-respected sites in the music industry,” Hayton complained in the legal filing.
Hayton says he went deeper into the hole with Mr. Lee, who promised to use his connections in the music industry to assist him with licensing and securing “features” from well-known music artists for Hayton’s songs.
Hayton forked over $62,000.00 in “feature fees” to secure guest appearances from artists like Kevin Gates, Lil Skies, T.I., and Trippie Redd.
“[Mr. Lee] did not schedule features with any of the artists as agreed, and no features were completed by any of the artists for use by Hayton. None of the Artists or their representatives contacted Hayton in connection with any features or the feature fees. [Mr. Lee] retained the feature fees while Hayton received nothing in exchange. [Mr. Lee] refused to return the feature fees when requested to do so,” according to the lawsuit.
Alex Hayton is suing Mr. Lee in an attempt to get his money back.