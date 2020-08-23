AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Hip-Hop's Pastor Hezekiah Walker's "Every Praise" Hits A New Milestone

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Hezekiah Walker's song "Every Praise" continues to set records years after its initial release.

(AllHipHop News) They say seven is a number of divine completion. Seven days in a week.

They say that there are seven deadly sins, it’s the number that people look to for the Lord’s validation and is mentioned 490 times in the Bible.

So it makes sense that it has taken about seven years, but one of the most popular gospel songs to hit the modern era “Every Praise,” has just gone platinum.

Hip-Hop’s pastor, Bishop Hezekiah Walker of the Love Fellowship Church, in Brooklyn performed the hit track on his album Azusa: The Next Generation in 2013.

Written by J. David Bratton, the song became an infectious soundtrack — played on the radio and sang in everyone’s church. Infectious is a great descriptor considering that the song stayed on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs chart for 67 weeks and was named the Gospel Song of the Decade by the same publication at the end of 2019.

One of the most extraordinary stories surrounding the miraculous power of this song was about a child who was abducted.

During the kidnapping, as he was sitting in the back of the car, the young boy sang the song nonstop for three hours.

The men who snatched the boy kept telling him to “shut up,” but he would not. Finally, they dropped him off after nothing being able to take it any longer.

“Look what came in the mail, I'm so grateful for this. All I can say is ”It keeps happening” Specials thanks to my squad LFC there's nobody like you guys. Thanks to @rcainspiration @phillionaire1911 @stanleyabrown and one of my best friends and Co-Producer @donaldlawrence Special thanks to @brattonjdavid for writing the song. To julesjuda_camp the best MD in the country and my band you continue to keep that LFC sound relevant nobody like you guys. To @flipsideagency thanks for being my #1 fan and @loxentertainmentagency for my #2 fan. To radio and all of the people who supported from around the world thank you. Let's continue to remember Every Praise belongs to God.”

Congrats to Hip-Hop’s Pastor.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

21 Savage Presents His 5th Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive”

Check out pics and footage from the student giveaway/voter registration event in Atlanta.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$RoyalAlkebulan

Chance the Rapper Demands Tory Lanez Be Held Accountable For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Chance stepped up on behalf of Meg, who was allegedly shot by singer/rapper Tory Lanez.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JDD

Frank Ocean Has Top Secret Project With Acclaimed Filmmaker

Luca Guadagnino claims he's been working on a top-secret project with none other than Frank Ocean, but will it ever come out?

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Snoop Dogg's Son Julian Is On His Way To Becoming A Real Estate Mogul

Snoop's Son Julian Broadus is out to stake his claim as the next big real estate mogul.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Cardi B's Label Bosses Almost Scrapped Hit Song With Megan Thee Stallion

One of the biggest hits of the year was almost scrapped due to the explicit lyrics on the song.

AllHipHop Staff

by

marcbiz11

Jay-Z's Lawyers Say Politically Charged Billboard Calling For Arrest Of Murderous Cop Denied

Team Roc's lawyers claim they are being censored after a billboard calling for the arrest of a cop in Wisconsin was denied.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

50 Cent Says "Angry Black Women" Quote Taken Out Of Context

50 Cent has explained some controversial comments he made about black women during an interview with Lil Wayne.

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Horsemeat1600

Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Megan Thee Stallion As "Snitching" Debate Rages

Trolls are coming at Megan Thee Stallion and questioning her credibility after she named Tory Lanez as the person who shot her!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Loses Chance To Be On The Ballot In Ohio

Rap star Kanye West will not be on the ballot this November in Ohio.

Kershaw St. Jawnson