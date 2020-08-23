Hip-Hop's Pastor Hezekiah Walker's "Every Praise" Hits A New Milestone

Hezekiah Walker's song "Every Praise" continues to set records years after its initial release.

(AllHipHop News) They say seven is a number of divine completion. Seven days in a week.

They say that there are seven deadly sins, it’s the number that people look to for the Lord’s validation and is mentioned 490 times in the Bible.

So it makes sense that it has taken about seven years, but one of the most popular gospel songs to hit the modern era “Every Praise,” has just gone platinum.

Hip-Hop’s pastor, Bishop Hezekiah Walker of the Love Fellowship Church, in Brooklyn performed the hit track on his album Azusa: The Next Generation in 2013.

Written by J. David Bratton, the song became an infectious soundtrack — played on the radio and sang in everyone’s church. Infectious is a great descriptor considering that the song stayed on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs chart for 67 weeks and was named the Gospel Song of the Decade by the same publication at the end of 2019.

One of the most extraordinary stories surrounding the miraculous power of this song was about a child who was abducted.

During the kidnapping, as he was sitting in the back of the car, the young boy sang the song nonstop for three hours.

The men who snatched the boy kept telling him to “shut up,” but he would not. Finally, they dropped him off after nothing being able to take it any longer.

“Look what came in the mail, I'm so grateful for this. All I can say is ”It keeps happening” Specials thanks to my squad LFC there's nobody like you guys. Thanks to @rcainspiration @phillionaire1911 @stanleyabrown and one of my best friends and Co-Producer @donaldlawrence Special thanks to @brattonjdavid for writing the song. To julesjuda_camp the best MD in the country and my band you continue to keep that LFC sound relevant nobody like you guys. To @flipsideagency thanks for being my #1 fan and @loxentertainmentagency for my #2 fan. To radio and all of the people who supported from around the world thank you. Let's continue to remember Every Praise belongs to God.”

Congrats to Hip-Hop’s Pastor.