Hit-Boy Credited As An Executive Producer For Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' Album

The Hip Hop veteran is on a run at the moment.

(AllHipHop News) By the end of 2020, rap fans might be talking about Hit-Boy as the Producer Of The Year. The Grammy winner already assisted Nas in creating the critically-acclaimed King's Disease album, and he was also behind the boards for an upcoming Big Sean project.

"I watched bro @bigsean lock in for hours til every bar hit how he wanted it to. His vision was clear from the jump this is some of his most elevated work on every level. Proud is an understatement!! DETROIT 2 🌹🌹9/4 executive produced by me, Big Sean, and Kanye West 🤯🌊🌊🌊," tweeted Hit-Boy on Monday.

Big Sean announced his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Detroit 2, will be released on September 4. The LP is the sequel to the G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam recording artist's classic 2012 mixtape Detroit.

On Monday night, Sean let loose the track "Deep Reverence" featuring the late Nipsey Hussle. The single was co-produced by Hit-Boy, Audio Anthem, G. Ry, and Rogét Chahayed. Big Sean tweeted, "RIP NIP!!! I can’t think of a better time to drop this one! Love! #Detroit2 next week! Letssss goooooooooo!"