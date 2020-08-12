Hit-Boy To Executive Produce New Nas Project

The platinum-selling artist is promising a day to remember.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this week, Nas announced he is dropping music on August 21. The New York City representative revealed the news with a 41-second social media teaser featuring Hit-Boy.

It turns out Hit-Boy is not just providing tracks for the upcoming release from Nas. The beatmaker is credited as an executive producer for the project. He says, "August 21st will be a day to remember."

Besides a release date and Hit-Boy earning an EP credit, very few details about Nas's next body of work have been confirmed. It is not even clear at this point if the project is an LP or an EP.

Both men have a history of creating joint efforts with other musicians. Nas was part of The Firm supergroup in 1997, and the Queens emcee made Distant Relatives with Damian Marley.

Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy released the collaborative project, Courtesy of Half-A-Mil, in 2017. He also teamed with SOB X RBE for 2019's Family Not a Group.