AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Hit-Boy To Executive Produce New Nas Project

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The platinum-selling artist is promising a day to remember.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this week, Nas announced he is dropping music on August 21. The New York City representative revealed the news with a 41-second social media teaser featuring Hit-Boy.

It turns out Hit-Boy is not just providing tracks for the upcoming release from Nas. The beatmaker is credited as an executive producer for the project. He says, "August 21st will be a day to remember."

Besides a release date and Hit-Boy earning an EP credit, very few details about Nas's next body of work have been confirmed. It is not even clear at this point if the project is an LP or an EP.

Both men have a history of creating joint efforts with other musicians. Nas was part of The Firm supergroup in 1997, and the Queens emcee made Distant Relatives with Damian Marley. 

Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy released the collaborative project, Courtesy of Half-A-Mil, in 2017. He also teamed with SOB X RBE for 2019's Family Not a Group. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s Cameo In "Wap" Music Video

The reality TV star/businesswoman's sultry model walk made some people upset.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Shaylit_lit

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Bazenation

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Diddy, Charlamagne Tha God & Other Black Men Call On Joe Biden To Choose A Black Woman As His Running Mate

"Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Runninjewelz

Vic Mensa Releases "No More Teardrops" Single Off Roc Nation's 'Reprise' Project

The Jay-Z-led record label's upcoming compilation will highlight social justice issues.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Woman's Many Tattoos Of Eminem Could Set World Record

Eminem's face could put a woman into the Guinness Book of World Records

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

TherealDez

'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' To Be Rebooted As A Drama Series

Morgan Cooper’s viral video inspired a new version of the classic show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nas Announces Release Date For New Music With Hit-Boy

Watch the two Def Jam recording artists link up in the studio.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)