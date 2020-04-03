Hit Series "Empire" Ending Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Lee Daniels hit show for Fox is wrapping up for good, thanks to an outbreak of the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Lee Daniels and FOX’s hit show "Empire" will be coming to an end, and due to the international coronavirus pandemic, even sooner than expected.

According to Deadline.com, the filming of the season was cut short.

Tuesday’s episode, entitled “Love Me Still,” revealed to all of you ‘Cookie Monsters’ that there are only three more opportunities to see the Hip-Hop threaded soap opera based on the lives of the Lyons family.

Tuesday, April 21st will be the series finale.

Led by Terrence Howards and Taraji P. Henson, "Empire" as a franchise introduced us to a gang of fresh talent and provided a community for some trusted actors that over the years we have come to love.

New faces like Yaz the Great, Trai and Grace Byers (who met, fell in love and got married while filming the show), Serayah McNeill and Ta’Rhonda Jones have made a name in the industry based on their roles on the show.

Artists like Mario, Xzibit, Courtney Love, Cassie, Rita Ora, Estelle, Jason Derulo, Kelly Rowland, Gladys Knight, Jennifer Hudson, Ne-Yo, Swizz Beatz, Pitbull, Ludacris, Timbaland, Alicia Keys, Patti Labelle, Mary J. Blige, Petey “where did they find him” Pablo, Juicy J, Funk Flex, Da Brat, and Uncle Snoop have either slid in as special guests artists or had real solid roles.

How could anyone forget Kelly Rowland as Lucious’ mother?

They also had vet actors like Academy Award-winner Cuba Gooding Jr., Tony Award-winning and everybody’s TV mom Phylicia Rashad, Taye Diggs, Chris Rock, Wood Harris, and Leslie Uggams lend their talents and credibility to the dramatic musical.

This six-season lacked one cast member that at one point played an essential role in the telling of this family’s story: Jussie Smollett.

But due to his alleged fake hate crime, Jussie was written off the show and was not even given the chance to tie up his character’s arc with a bow.

There are rumors, according to Deadline.com, that "Empire" was almost done the 20th episode when COVID-19 shut down Hollywood.

That means the ending has changed and according to the Hollywood informational, “The show’s long intended ending, the series finale Episode 20, will never see the light of day for the once blockbuster.”