Hitmaka aka Yung Berg Accused Of Pistol-Whipping His Girlfriend

Producer Yung Berg aka Hitmaka is being investigated after he was in a fight with his girlfriend Saturday in Los Angeles.

(AllHipHop News) The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into rapper/producer Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg.

The cops are looking into a police report claiming Hitmaka was involved in a verbal dispute with his girlfriend on Saturday morning.

According to documents obtained by TheBlast, the argument went to another level when Hitmaka pulled a gun a pistol-whipped his lady a few times.

The woman was admitted to Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, where she was treated for facial lacerations and a fractured nasal bone.

The victim was granted a restraining order against Hitmaka, born Christian Ward.

He is banned from coming within 100 feet of the woman and is to have no contact with her.

A few years ago when he was still Yung Berg, he was popped for putting his hands Masika Tucker inside of the Gershwin Hotel.

He was eventually fired from "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" over the fight.