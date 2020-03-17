AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg Victim Of Home Invasion Robbery

Nolan Strong

(AllHipHop News) Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg has denied breaking his girlfriend's nose. In fact, he says he was the victim of an attempted robbery.

Producer Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg has stated through his attorneys regarding an alleged assault on his girlfriend.

Yesterday, it was revealed Hitmaka, born Christian Ward, was being investigated by the LAPD for viciously, and violently assaulting the woman during a fight on Saturday morning (March 14th) in a Los Angeles house.

During the dispute, Hitmaka allegedly pistol-whipped the woman multiple times resulting in contusions, lacerations and a broken nose.

The woman filed a police report with the LAPD, who is currently investigating the producer.

However, there are two sides to the story and Hitmaka issued his through his attorneys today (March 17th.)

According to Hitmaka, there was no domestic dispute, but rather a "planned and coordinated home invasion robbery and assault."

The woman, named Talia Tilley, allegedly came to hit makers house around 3:40 in the morning.

According to Hitmaka, Talia Tilley is not his girlfriend, although they were acquaintances as she had been to his house in the past.

Hitmaka grew suspicious when Tilley allegedly asked him to get in the hot tub is a wee hours of the morning, just before the assault.

As they were sharing an intimate moment in the backyard, three men made a calculated, unprovoked attack against Hitmaka, slapping and punching him repeatedly.

Hitmaka says he has Ring video of the three men, two who attacked him, and another suspect who acted as a lookout.

Hitmaka says he desperately fought the men, was eventually able to lock his back door and get inside of the house as the assailants allegedly tried to kick in his front door, unsuccessfully.

According to Hitmaka's statement, he went through Talia Tilley's phone and found that she had been in communication with at least one of the alleged assailants.

"Mr. Ward has provided this information and material, including videos and phone records, to the Los Angeles Police Department in the hopes that the perpetrators may be captured and brought to justice," according to his lawyer Shepard Kopp.

Take a full look at the statement below:

Superimposed1584475790150
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gucci Mane Offers $1 Million To New Rappers Who Sign To 1017 Records

Gucci Mane offers rappers a lucrative opportunity with a $1 million open call in a search for the next big rapper.

AllHipHop Staff

Keri Hilson Forced To Take Down 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Tweet

Keri Hilson has been FORCED to take down a post claiming the coronavirus was being spread by the rise of 5G networks.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Reacts To "Coronavirus" Song Featuring Her Vocals Charting On iTunes

NYC-based deejay/producer iMarkkeyz helped launch the #CoronaVirusChallenge.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Spends 10 Straight Weeks At No. 1 On The Hot 100

Compton’s latest rap star inches closer to accompanying Diddy and Drizzy on an all-time list.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Nicki Minaj's Husband Gets Approval To Use The Internet

A judge has signed off on a request by Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty to allow him to surf the net, as he awaits a trial for not registering as a sex offender in California.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sin_bk

Eminem Responds To Senator Marco Rubio's "Marshall Law" Blunder

The Republican politician got dragged on Twitter for his error-filled tweet about COVID-19 hysteria.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

aliana

Eric B.'s Daughter Erica Barrier Passes Away Following A Car Accident

“She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Lizzo Signs Up To Work From Home With Famous Songwriters

Lizzo and a group of songwriters have come up with an ingenious was to collaborate and still create, during a global pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

R. Kelly Cannot Reach His Lawyers Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

R. Kelly has been charged with spreading some deadly diseases, but the coronavirus is not one of them. The disease, however, will now play a part in his upcoming sex abuse trial.

AllHipHop Staff

Hitmaka aka Yung Berg Accused Of Pistol-Whipping His Girlfriend

Yung Berg aka Hitmaka is facing an investigation after he allegedly pistol-whipped his girl and broke her nose during a fight!

AllHipHop Staff

by

parly