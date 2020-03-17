Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg Victim Of Home Invasion Robbery

(AllHipHop News) Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg has denied breaking his girlfriend's nose. In fact, he says he was the victim of an attempted robbery.

Producer Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg has stated through his attorneys regarding an alleged assault on his girlfriend.

Yesterday, it was revealed Hitmaka, born Christian Ward, was being investigated by the LAPD for viciously, and violently assaulting the woman during a fight on Saturday morning (March 14th) in a Los Angeles house.

During the dispute, Hitmaka allegedly pistol-whipped the woman multiple times resulting in contusions, lacerations and a broken nose.

The woman filed a police report with the LAPD, who is currently investigating the producer.

However, there are two sides to the story and Hitmaka issued his through his attorneys today (March 17th.)

According to Hitmaka, there was no domestic dispute, but rather a "planned and coordinated home invasion robbery and assault."

The woman, named Talia Tilley, allegedly came to hit makers house around 3:40 in the morning.

According to Hitmaka, Talia Tilley is not his girlfriend, although they were acquaintances as she had been to his house in the past.

Hitmaka grew suspicious when Tilley allegedly asked him to get in the hot tub is a wee hours of the morning, just before the assault.

As they were sharing an intimate moment in the backyard, three men made a calculated, unprovoked attack against Hitmaka, slapping and punching him repeatedly.

Hitmaka says he has Ring video of the three men, two who attacked him, and another suspect who acted as a lookout.

Hitmaka says he desperately fought the men, was eventually able to lock his back door and get inside of the house as the assailants allegedly tried to kick in his front door, unsuccessfully.

According to Hitmaka's statement, he went through Talia Tilley's phone and found that she had been in communication with at least one of the alleged assailants.

"Mr. Ward has provided this information and material, including videos and phone records, to the Los Angeles Police Department in the hopes that the perpetrators may be captured and brought to justice," according to his lawyer Shepard Kopp.

Take a full look at the statement below: