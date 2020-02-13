Hot Boy Turk Prematurely Announces B.G.'s Release From Prison

(AllHipHop News) One of the original members of the Hot Boys, the group that officially help Cash Money Records take over for the 99 and the 2000s, B.G. may be getting out of prison soon.

However, if you are getting your information for Turk, his partner in rhyme, you might have thought he was home already.

On a social media post, his long-time friend Turk told fans that the homie was already home. Wednesday morning he took to Twitter and stated, “B.G. be home get ready!”

By the afternoon, Turk seemed so overjoyed about the return of his guy that he went back on the platform to further state that the #FreeBG campaign started over years ago can cease and desist, saying “There is no more free BG, It’s #BGFree”

Fans too were excited.

AllStar Chuck @CT636Music stated, “When he touches down there shouldn’t be a reason why we shouldn’t see a Hot Boys reunion.” While Lil Dre @Dre_2k is got on his Kim Kardashian grind and said, “Now Free C-Murder.”

In a Tweet that has now been removed, B.G.'s son confirmed what Uncle Turk shared with the world.

In a short and simple message, he said “Popz on the way!” That is when people started to question if Turk was trolling, tweaking or just didn’t know what he was talking about.

None of those were the case. He just jumped out the window too fast, once he the initial news was shared. Check out his clarification:

Back in 2009, B.G. was arrested after being pulled over by police in his Chevrolet Tahoe in his hometown of New Orleans.

What appeared to be a routine traffic stop, would change the rapper’s life for the next decade. During the stop, officials found three guns, loaded magazines, extended clips, and some illegal drugs. It was later discovered that two of the three guns had been reported stolen.

Arrested for illegally carrying weapons, he was incarcerated in 2012 and sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for gun possession and witness tampering.

No official word is available on whether or not the “Bling Bling” rapper be released this week, but if he is, considering how on fire them N.O. Boys have been lately, fire music should be on the way.