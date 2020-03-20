AllHipHop
'Hot Ones' Launches 'Sean/Sean' Website Inspired By Big Sean's Interview

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Check out new GIFs from the First We Feast show.

(AllHipHop News) The YouTube web series Hot Ones has spawned some classic memes featuring clips of Shaquille O'Neal, Idris Elba, and Paul Rudd. The Sean Evans-hosted spicy chicken wings program took it a step further after Big Sean's episode.

At one point, Evans asked the Detroit-raised emcee what he would do if given the chance to run an entertainment media company. Big Sean eventually told Evans, "You f*ck with Hip Hop for real. You know what you're talking about. Bro, let's start a site. SeanSean.org."

Well, Hot Ones actually took Big Sean up on his offer of setting up a website inspired by the two men with the same first name. SeanSean.org is now live with downloadable gifs of the First We Feast personality and the "Bounce Back" hitmaker.

Big Sean is currently working on his fifth studio album tentatively titled Detroit II. The forthcoming LP is set to be a sequel to the Def Jam recording artist's well-received Detroit mixtape which came out in 2012. Last year, Big Sean dropped the songs "Overtime," "Single Again," and "Bezerk" (featuring ASAP Ferg and Hit-Boy).

gif4
gif1
gif3
