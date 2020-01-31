AllHipHop
Houston Rapper Psyco Sid Busted With A Gallon Of Lean

Mike Winslow
by

An underground rapper from Houston was caught by the cops with a rather large amount of lean, marijuana and guns.

(AllHipHop News) An underground rapper from Houston's love of the deadly drug lean could land him in prison for years.

According to the cops, rapper Psyco Sid was busted yesterday morning around 4:00 a.m. when he was stopped for a traffic violation.

The rapper, real name Sydney Wiley, was taken into custody because he had an open warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

When the cops searched his car, they found a gallon of liquid codeine, a handgun and a half-pound of marijuana.

Police are planning on filing charges against Psyco Sid once they test the cache of drugs found in his vehicle.

Lean
Harris County Constable Precinct 5
Guns
Harris County Constable Precinct 5
