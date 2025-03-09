How Laura Ingraham’s Infamous LeBron James Slight Inspired NFL Star’s Afrobeat Journey

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa, aka Lu breaks down how criticism LeBron James notoriously received in 2018 motivated him to seize control of his dreams to become a musician.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa, aka Lu, aspired to be a musician long before his NFL career took off, however, it was the plight of NBA veteran LeBron James that partially motivated him to make his dreams a reality.

In February 2018, conservative pundit Laura Ingraham criticized LeBron James after he shared his views on politics and social issues in an interview with Uninterrupted. Ingraham dismissed his commentary by telling him to “shut up and dribble” during a segment on The Ingraham Angle. Her remarks sparked widespread backlash, with many viewing them as dismissive and racially charged.

In response, LeBron embraced the phrase as a rallying cry, later turning it into a documentary series titled Shut Up and Dribble in November 2018, highlighting the intersection of sports and activism. Though Luketa wasn’t drafted by the NFL until four years later in 2022, the words Ingraham uttered in spite of LeBron’s activism remained burned into his psyche.

“The narrative of ‘shut up and dribble’ is one I’ve fought internally for a very long time,” Luketa said. “I want my audience to grasp how passionate I am about chasing my wildest dreams. You can’t let another person tell you, your dreams are too far unattainable.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDNnbkQxs2c/

Now, in 2025, the release of his debut Afro Beats single, “FEVA” marks the dawn of a new chapter in Luketa’s life where he’s transformed into Lu—the fearless artist he’s dreamed of becoming as a child.

“Playing at the highest level of football has been my dream since I was 7, but the one thing I’ve loved just as much since that time is music,” he shares.

Originally hailing from Ottawa, Ontario, Lu brings a unique blend of cultural influences to his music, by way of his diverse background. In addition to taking real-world inspiration from the likes of LeBron, Lu draws inspiration from diverse set of musicial influences such as JB Mpiana, Bob Marley, Burna Boy, and Drake. His distinct sound, drawing inspiration from English and French-speaking artists, as well as Congolese artists, sets the stage for how he approached “FEVA.”

“It’s real, relatable, and, above all, a catchy vibe,” he said.

In addition to earning co-sign’s from established artists such as his fellow Canadian native Belly and New York Hip-Hop veteran Maino, Lu is quickly earning stripes of his own in 2025 amid the release of his new project Gold Linen.

https://open.spotify.com/album/5ldH0BVkucroJVTtCHlAsG