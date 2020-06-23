AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Hurricane Chris Bond Set At Half-A-Mil For Murder

Mike Winslow

Hurricane Chris is locked up in Louisiana, where he is facing a lengthy prison sentence if he is convicted of 2nd-degree murder.

(AllHipHop News) Police in Shreveport, Louisiana as identified a man who was allegedly killed by rap star Hurricane Chris.

According to investigators, Danzeria O. Farris Jr. was gunned down during a dispute with Chris at a local Texaco gas station, just after 1 a.m. on Saturday (June 20th).

Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley, told the responding officers that Ferris was attempting to carjack him.

Investigators later found that the car the 31-year-old was driving was reported stolen out of Texas.

Also, videotape retrieved from the scene told a different story, and Hurricane Chris ended up getting booked on one count of second-degree murder.

According to reports, Hurricane Chris' bond has been set at $500, 010. He is locked up in the Caddo Correctional Center. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Response "Song 33" Causing A Distraction

The Chicago wordsmith says she's donating her portion of earnings from the song to mutual aid funds.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Whiteshamee

Jamie Foxx Calls Out Tyrese Over "Reverse Racism" Post

AllHipHop Staff

by

SpoiledDiva

EXCLUSIVE: Lecrae Reveals What He Told Chick-fil-A CEO After Shoe Shining Incident

More shocking footage has emerged from Lecrae’s interview with Pastor Louie Giglio and Chick-fil-A CEO, Don Cathy and the rap star has something to say about it!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Piers Morgan Asks Rappers To Ditch The "N Word"

Piers Morgan demands rappers stop using the "n word" in their rhymes.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Eminem Takes Shots At Diddy's Revolt & Joe Budden In Leaked Version Of Conway’s "Bang"

Listen to Slim Shady's alternate verse for the Griselda representative's record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

cinemahdlive

Alicia Keys Explains Why She Didn't Join 3LW

Alicia Keys explains why she dropped out of her plan to be a member of the R&B group 3LW.

AllHipHop Staff

Watch Snoop Dogg Honor Kobe Bryant At ESPY Awards

Snoop Dogg was on hand to leave tributes to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna last night during The ESPY Awards.

AllHipHop Staff

Public Enemy Rips "Demented" President Trump On "STFU"

Public Enemy called on DJ Premier to produce this politically-charged banger "State of the Union (STFU)."

AllHipHop Staff

Drake Sinks Epic Corn Hole Shot From Balcony

Could Drake be the next cornhole champion? The rap star showed off his impressive skills with an amazing trick shot.

AllHipHop Staff