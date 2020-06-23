Hurricane Chris Bond Set At Half-A-Mil For Murder
Mike Winslow
(AllHipHop News) Police in Shreveport, Louisiana as identified a man who was allegedly killed by rap star Hurricane Chris.
According to investigators, Danzeria O. Farris Jr. was gunned down during a dispute with Chris at a local Texaco gas station, just after 1 a.m. on Saturday (June 20th).
Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley, told the responding officers that Ferris was attempting to carjack him.
Investigators later found that the car the 31-year-old was driving was reported stolen out of Texas.
Also, videotape retrieved from the scene told a different story, and Hurricane Chris ended up getting booked on one count of second-degree murder.
According to reports, Hurricane Chris' bond has been set at $500, 010. He is locked up in the Caddo Correctional Center.