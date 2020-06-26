AllHipHop
Hurricane Chris Releases A Video Addressing His Arrest For Second-Degree Murder

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "A Bay Bay" performer turns to God.

(AllHipHop News) Christopher Dooley Jr. is currently out on a $500,000 bond after being arrested for second-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things. The Louisiana rapper, better known as Hurricane Chris, is accused of killing Danzeria O. Farris Jr. in Shreveport on June 19.

Police investigators rejected Dooley's claim that he was defending himself during an attempted car robbery involving the victim. According to reports, the vehicle in question did not belong to Dooley and video footage of the fatal shooting shows that the 31-year-old did not act in self-defense.

Dooley's attorney released a statement insisting his client will be cleared of all charges. Hurricane Chris has now personally addressed the situation by posting a 41-second video on his Instagram account. 

"Hello, world. Hello, world. Hello, world. I'm sure you got the news by now. I was involved in a very unfortunate incident on Friday morning. A very unfortunate incident," stated Chris in the IG video.

He continued, "I want to thank everybody who's been praying for the family of the deceased and everybody who's been praying for my family. After a good thorough investigation, my name will be cleared. Let God work. Watch God work. God bless. Thank you."

