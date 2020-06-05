AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Ice Cube Blasts Cable News Channels Fox News, CNN & MSNBC

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted' album creator has words for Laura Ingraham.

(AllHipHop News) In case people forgot, Ice Cube was a member of "the world's most dangerous group." The Los Angeles native spit bars on N.W.A's classic "F*ck Tha Police" which has seen a resurgence in streams since the start of the latest round of #BlackLivesMatter protests across the country.

Cube also uses his Twitter account to bring awareness to the injustices taking place in America in the wake of George Floyd being murdered by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The entertainer born O'Shea Jackson repeatedly criticizes law enforcement agencies and President Donald Trump. He even slammed the cable news channels.

"FOX, CNN and MSNBC has F*CKED THE UNITED STATE UP. Divide we kneel," tweeted Ice Cube on Thursday night. The emcee/actor also specifically took aim at Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham who was exposed for displaying blatant hypocrisy with her opinions about black athletes and white athletes publicly talking about social and political issues. 

Ingraham once told African-American NBA players LeBron James and Kevin Durant to "shut up and dribble" when they spoke out against Trump while she recently expressed Caucasian NFL player Drew Brees is "a person" who is allowed to have a political view. Cube retweeted a video of the conservative commentator's bigotry and added, "She always looks like her perfume smells like bug spray."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trina And Masika Seriously Beefing Over Riots

Rapper Trina and reality star Masika had some words on social media over Trina's comments about rioting and looting.

AllHipHop Staff

Delroy Lindo Says Brits Are As Violent And Racist As Americans

Actor Delroy Lindo explains just how racist Britain was before he left for America to pursue his career. '

AllHipHop Staff

by

IdaWallace

Rihanna Calls Out Fan Who Refuses To Vote

Rihanna jumped on a fan who questions the R&B star's call to action to vote.

AllHipHop Staff

by

mrmario100

Gabrielle Union Files Discrimination Complaint Against NBC's ‘America's Got Talent'

Dwyane Wade defends his wife on social media.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tokyo Jetz Sobs Over Insensitive George Floyd Joke

Tokyo Jetz clowned George Floyd's death and now she's begging her fans for forgiveness.

Mike Winslow

by

illseed

Kanye West Offers To Pay Full College Tuition For George Floyd's Daughter

Plus, the MAGA ally marches with #BLM protestors in his hometown.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Hotel Employee Shot Over 21 Savage

A hotel employee was seriously injured when a guy shot her, as he attempted to find 21 Savage for some reason.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

OMB Bloodbath Remembers George Floyd AKA Big Floyd As Her Mentor

OMB Bloodbath explains how Big Floyd influenced her coming up as a rapper in Houston.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Nawfside

EXCLUSIVE: Game's Publishing Seized; eOne Gets Subpoenaed Over $7.1 Million Judgment

Game's royalties are now being diverted to the woman who won a $7 million judgment against the rap star.

Nolan Strong

by

Tomi504Boy

Steevy Franch Inks Deal With Trizzy’s Ruby Recordings

Rising artist Steevy Franch just landed a major record deal.

Shirley Ju