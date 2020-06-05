Ice Cube Blasts Cable News Channels Fox News, CNN & MSNBC

The 'AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted' album creator has words for Laura Ingraham.

(AllHipHop News) In case people forgot, Ice Cube was a member of "the world's most dangerous group." The Los Angeles native spit bars on N.W.A's classic "F*ck Tha Police" which has seen a resurgence in streams since the start of the latest round of #BlackLivesMatter protests across the country.

Cube also uses his Twitter account to bring awareness to the injustices taking place in America in the wake of George Floyd being murdered by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The entertainer born O'Shea Jackson repeatedly criticizes law enforcement agencies and President Donald Trump. He even slammed the cable news channels.

"FOX, CNN and MSNBC has F*CKED THE UNITED STATE UP. Divide we kneel," tweeted Ice Cube on Thursday night. The emcee/actor also specifically took aim at Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham who was exposed for displaying blatant hypocrisy with her opinions about black athletes and white athletes publicly talking about social and political issues.

Ingraham once told African-American NBA players LeBron James and Kevin Durant to "shut up and dribble" when they spoke out against Trump while she recently expressed Caucasian NFL player Drew Brees is "a person" who is allowed to have a political view. Cube retweeted a video of the conservative commentator's bigotry and added, "She always looks like her perfume smells like bug spray."