Ice Cube Joins Boxing Drama "Flint Strong"

AllHipHop Staff
by

The veteran rapper/actor adds another credit to his belt with an upcoming drama about a teenage boxing prodigy.

(AllHipHop News) Ice Cube's next film will be a knockout - he has signed on to play a coach in real-life boxing tale "Flint Strong."

The rapper/actor has joined the cast of Universal Pictures' dramatic adaptation of "T-REX," a 2015 documentary about teenage boxing prodigy Claressa "T-REX" Shields.

Shields won the inaugural Olympic gold medal for women's boxing when the sport was first introduced as a competitive event at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

Ice Cube will play her coach, Jason Crutchfield.

Actress Ryan Destiny, best known for musical drama series "Star," will play Claressa, a Flint, Michigan native, who was 17 when she won gold in the middleweight division and repeated the feat at the 2016 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ice Cube, a huge boxing fan, has an impressive team in the ring for the project - "Flint Strong" will mark the directorial debut of "Black Panther's" director of photography, Rachel Morrison, who made history as the first female cinematographer ever nominated for an Academy Award in 2018 for "Mudbound."

The script will be written by Barry Jenkins, the writer/director of Oscar-winning Best Picture Moonlight and 2019 hit "If Beale Street Could Talk."

