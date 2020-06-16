AllHipHop
Ice Cube Offers Up $100k To Keep "Looters" Out Of Jail"

AllHipHop Staff

Ice Cube offered to pay 4 the damages and property stolen from a Walmart superstore in Florida.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper/actor Ice Cube is offering to cover the cost of damages and stolen goods looted from a Florida superstore after a Black Lives Matter protest - as long as no arrests are made.

The "Ride Along" star is willing to pay $100,000 to bosses at the Walmart location in Tampa after surveillance video footage showed crowds of black men and women running through the shop and leaving without paying for their items.

According to local news station CBS 47, the incident occurred following a city demonstration on May 30th - five days after African-American man George Floyd was killed at the hands of a white cop in Minnesota.

And after the cost of the looting hit headlines on Friday, Ice Cube, who has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement following Floyd's death, volunteered to pay for the vandalism and missing goods, in exchange for authorities not pressing charges against those involved.

He reposted the video on his Twitter page and commented, "No arrest, and I'll cover the $100k. Deal?."

Police chiefs and store bosses have yet to respond to the proposal, which emerges days after Ice Cube caused a stir online by posting an anti-Semitic image while attacking racial injustice and refusing to take it down.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
RichBX
RichBX

That's fine but all you're doing is green-lighting the next store "all good, rob this place too, Cube got us"....

