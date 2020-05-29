AllHipHop
Ice Cube Responds to George Floyd's Murder, Cancels TV Appearance

Maria Myraine

Amidst the chaotic and emotional aftermath of the tragedy in Minnesota, Ice Cube decided to skip out on his scheduled TV appearance.

(AllHipHop News) Ice Cube was scheduled for a Good Morning America appearance to discuss a myriad of topics yesterday (May 28) including the upcoming Big 3 season, his storied music career and more.

However, in the aftermath of the tragic murder of George Floyd in Minnesota, Cube decided to skip out on the interview.

“I”m in no mood to tell America, good morning,” he Tweeted.

First apologizing to his fans, Cube then continued to express his thoughts on how Minnesota police handled the situation, their overall hiring process, and more. He held nothing back in a series of Tweets.

As you may all know the story by now, George Floyd was a Black Minneapolis man who died at the hands of a police officer who held him down with excessive (and unnecessary) force.

A cop pinned Floyd's neck with his knee for several minutes and he was essentially murdered because they suspected him of forgery.

Ice Cube's taking to social media to share his personal decision to not make the TV appearance, of course, warranted both praise and criticism. One fan was disappointed that Cube did not use his high profile status and platform to shed light on the situation. The OG quickly replied.

Joining Ice Cube are a plethora of celebrities voiced their opinions on the tragedy, including Beyonce, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian West, Channing Tatum, Mandy Moore, Taylor Swift and more.

