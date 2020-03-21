AllHipHop
Ice Cube's Big3 Launching Quarantined TV Tournament

Fatima Barrie

Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz have plans to broadcast the Big3 tournament next month.

(AllHipHop News) The Big3 plans to launch a quarantined tournament because of the Coronavirus.

League founders Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz have reportedly been talking to several TV networks to air the three-on-three tournament, reality show style in April.

“As long as we can protect the players, which we will do through proper testing and quarantine, Ice cube and I feel we can give fans some safe, entertaining brand of basketball to get everyone through this pandemic,” Kwatinetz told Yahoo Sports. 

He continued, “Cube and I have been in the entertainment business for 30 years. This is our job. People want to be entertained with all we’re going through and enjoy our sports. We think this will help.”

The Big3 tournament is slated to feature 16 to 22 players who have tested negative for the virus.

Sources told the publication that tournament players will be quarantined in a large home in Los Angeles. A basketball court or facility will also be built on site.

The tournament would include seven rounds of games.

Teammates would reshuffle after the first round and after three losses, a player would be eliminated. Cash prizes amount up to millions of dollars.

