Ice Cube Sends "Cease And Desist" Letter To Reporters Claiming He Had A Rabbi Attacked

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Marlow Stern and Charlie Nash are being accused of spreading fake news.

(AllHipHop News) O'Shea "Ice Cube" Jackson is very outspoken about social and political issues on Twitter. While most of his focus is on the concerns of Black Americans, some of his statements and posts have been criticized for supposedly being "anti-Semitic."

Cube recently uploaded a Twitter photo of the head of the Nation of Islam with the caption, "The Honorable Louis Farrakhan continues to warn America to this very second and he’s labeled one of your 'evil names' and you turn your ears off. Why is the truth so offensive that you can’t stand to hear it?"

Then Cube turned his attention to CNN anchor Jake Tapper after the State of the Union host called Farrakhan a "vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist." Cube tweeted in response, "Watch your mouth Jake."

This led to other media outlets covering Cube's message to Tapper. The Daily Beast’s Marlow Stern wrote an article titled "Ice Cube’s Long, Disturbing History of Anti-Semitism." Mediaite's Charlie Nash quoted a passage from The Daily Beast in his own piece about the rapper-turned-actor.

Stern wrote, "[Ice Cube's] an ardent supporter of Louis Farrakhan, one of the world’s most prominent anti-Semites, and, most troubling of all, the rapper and actor was accused in May 2015 of ordering his entourage to beat up a rabbi.”

Cube is now firing back at both journalists. He first responded on Twitter by posting, "The statement by Marlow Stern is a f*ckin lie. I never ordered my security to beat up anybody. Get your facts straight or I’ll see you in court you asshole."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer later revealed that he sent a cease and desist letter to The Daily Beast, Stern, Mediaite, and Nash. Cube's legal team accused both writers of publishing "false and outrageous allegations" about an alleged violent incident involving a Jewish religious leader.

"You each blindly repeat the ridiculous, false accusation that Ice Cube ordered his 'entourage to beat up a rabbi,' was sued for it, and that he is anti-Semitic. Not only did this event never happen, Ice Cube has never ordered his entourage to beat up anybody - let alone a nonexistent 'Rabbi P. Taras,'" reads part of the letter from Cube's attorneys.

