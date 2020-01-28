AllHipHop
Ice Cube Started Worrying After He Texted Kobe Bryant And Didn't Get A Reply

AllHipHop Staff
by

Ice Cube featured the worst after he reached out to Kobe Bryant when he started hearing rumors of the basketball legend's death in a helicopter crash.

(AllHipHop News) Los Angeles Lakers superfan Ice Cube was so shaken by the news of Kobe Bryant's death he texted the basketball great, hoping he'd reply.

The Lakers legend and his teenage daughter, Gianna, perished in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, and when the rapper and actor first heard about the tragedy, he tried to get hold of his pal.

"When I didn't get it (text) back, you don’t immediately start to worry because he’s Kobe and he always gets back sooner or later," Ice Cube told ESPN, revealing he's still coming to terms with his hero's death.

"Me personally, I don’t have too many heroes that’s younger than me, and that was one of them," he continued. "It’s profound but I think more about his family and I hope the city wraps their arms around the family and embraces them as much as they embraced Kobe."

Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in the crash. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
RichBX
RichBX

Headline - Ice Cube Started Worrying After He Texted Kobe Bryant And Didn't Get A Reply

From the article - "When I didn't get it (text) back, you don’t immediately start to worry because he’s Kobe and he always gets back sooner or later,"

y'all are the funniest - it's like whoever writes the headline didn't read the article...

