Ice Cube Takes Credit For NBA All-Star Game's Thrilling Ending

(AllHipHop News) The NBA All-Star game culminated with salutes from far and wide after the league offered something new as Team LeBron took on Team Giannis.

This year was an effort to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant in the immediate wake of his untimely demise.

People loved the "new" Elam Ending in the 4th quarter that did away with the clock in favor of straight-up “HORSE-PLAY!”

The score was added up and reset after each quarter, with the winning team taking a $100,000 bonus for charity. By the third quarter, Team Giannis was leading 133-124.

The teams then played to 157, which was 24 points more than the leading team, in a tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Ice Cube took to social media to speak on how his BIG 3 league influenced the new format.

"The forward thinking of ⁦@thebig3⁩ is taking our credit for helping the ⁦@NBA⁩ make the 4thQ of yesterday’s ASG one to remember," Ice Cube claimed. Many will try to pull the Elam Rule out their asses, but we proved in 2017 that no game clock is the future. #nogarbageminutes

According to reports, the NBA’s commissioner Adam Silver has been trying to figure out ways to bring the eyeballs back to the networks carrying the game.

“It's well-known that on one hand we're celebrated by some because we have such a young fan base, but that young fan base is disconnecting… in record numbers,” Adam Silver said. “But we haven't found a way to connect those young fans to our broadcast through whatever platform they're going to be delivered.”

Last night's efforts were a great start for the NBA. On average, 7.3 million viewers watched the 2020 All-Star game, 8% from last year.