Ice-T And Coco's Family Suffering Through Coronavirus Crisis

Ice-T and his wife Coco have opened up to fans to reveal the Coronavirus is impacting their immediate family.

(AllHipHop News) Coco Austin, wife of rapper Ice-T, has opened up on her dad Steve's Covid-19 diagnosis.

The star recently shared a photo of Coco Austin's dad wearing an oxygen mask on social media, writing: "Coco’s father checked into the Hospital yesterday. COVID in AZ."

Speaking to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six about the ordeal, Austin confessed she "just wants him to pull through," as she admitted he's so weak that even speaking is difficult.

“I’ve been sending as much love as I can, but there’s only so much I can do from a distance," the former reality TV star shared. "I want to be in the room with him right now and hold his hands, and just let him know that his family loves him, to push through, and this is too early for him to go.

“He can’t even say a word," she continued. "For him to say ‘no’ or ‘yes’ is so hard that I have to use texting now, and today he doesn’t even want to text anymore. He’s just getting so frustrated that he’s in this position that he doesn’t want to get on the phone."

Unfortunately, Steve's condition is "not looking good," the star explained.

According to Austin, his symptoms first appeared on Father's Day, and Steve waited nine days to seek medical attention, which Austin said is "basically what they say is too late".

Where he contracted the virus is currently unclear, but Austin admitted her father isn't one for wearing face masks.

It comes after Ice-T previously urged fans to take coronavirus seriously, and wrote on social media: "At this point, wearing a Mask in public is more of an IQ test."