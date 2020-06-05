Ice-T Praises "Law & Order" Creator For Firing Writer After Gun Post

A writer with "Law & Order" thought it was a good idea to flash his guns on Facebook and threaten rioters, but he ended up losing his job.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper/actor Ice-T has applauded "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf for taking immediate action to fire a series spin-off writer for threatening violence against looters during protests in Los Angeles.

Craig Gore hit headlines on Monday after he shared a series of controversial posts on Facebook, including a photo of himself carrying a firearm, as a warning to anyone who disobeyed the city's curfew following violent clashes between demonstrators and police during Black Lives Matter rallies.

"Sunset (Boulevard) is being looted two blocks from me," he wrote. "You think I won't light motherf##krs up who are trying to f##k with my property I worked all my life for? Think again."

Gore had been working on the forthcoming Chris Meloni show, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," but Wolf condemned his actions and cut all ties with the writer on Tuesday. He was also fired by his Hollywood agency, Paradigm, as a result of the posts.

And Ice-T, who is a series regular on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", is proud to have Wolf as his boss.

"Oh s##t...," the Hip-Hop veteran tweeted after learning of Gore's firing. "The Big Boss is cleaning house... RESPECT."

The protests have continued across the U.S., demanding an end to police brutality and justice for George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed at the hands of a white cop on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.