AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Ice-T's Father In Law Has Permanent Lung Damage After Coronavirus

AllHipHop Staff

Ice-T pleaded with his fans to take the pandemic seriously because he knows first hand - it's not a hoax!

(AllHipHop News) Rapper-turned-actor Ice-T has urged fans to continue taking coronavirus precautions seriously after his father-in-law's COVID-19 battle left him with permanently damaged lungs.

Steve Austin, whose daughter is Ice-T's model wife Coco Austin, was hospitalized in Arizona last month after testing positive for the virus.

He required an oxygen mask to help him breathe after contracting pneumonia in both lungs, and was almost placed on a ventilator, but now Steve is back at home and in recovery - although his organs are forever scarred.

"It took him a month to make it out of the hospital," Ice-T told U.S. late-night host Jimmy Fallon. "Now he's home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely."

The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star suggests wearing a face mask may have helped prevent Steve's medical emergency: "Coco's dad is a Harley Davidson-riding, no-masking type of dude," he admitted, adding, "(Coronavirus) put him on his back."

And he hopes Steve's health scare serves as a warning to others opposed to following simple guidelines to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

"There are still non-believers," he said. "I've made it through so much in my life, I don't want to die because of this... I'm aware and I'm concerned and I'm cautious."

Ice's opinion is in stark contrast to Desiiger, who believes the coronavirus is a hoax. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Dr. Dre's Wife Says He Scared Her Into Signing Prenup

Dr. Dre's wife says the super-producer forced her into signing a prenup and then felt guilty afterward.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Ciara & Russell Wilson Put Up A "Black Lives Matter" Billboard In Atlanta

The power couple is bringing awareness to BLM in ATL.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Lupe Fiasco Hosting Online Food Drive And Fundraiser

Lupe Fiasco is paying it forward with GrubHub, to help underfed communities during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Congrats! Kelis Expecting Her Third Child

Shout out to Kelis and her hubby, who are expecting a brand new baby!

AllHipHop Staff

Benzino Returns To Social Media After Getting Knocked For Allegedly Harassing Althea's New Man

Benzino is back on social media and has some things to say about his recent arrest for hounding his ex-girlfriend's new man!

AllHipHop Staff

The Weeknd Hints At Upcoming Song With Juice WRLD

The Weeknd as fans going crazy, after he alluded to a new record with the late rapper Juice WRLD.

AllHipHop Staff