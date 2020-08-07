Ice-T's Father In Law Has Permanent Lung Damage After Coronavirus

Ice-T pleaded with his fans to take the pandemic seriously because he knows first hand - it's not a hoax!

(AllHipHop News) Rapper-turned-actor Ice-T has urged fans to continue taking coronavirus precautions seriously after his father-in-law's COVID-19 battle left him with permanently damaged lungs.

Steve Austin, whose daughter is Ice-T's model wife Coco Austin, was hospitalized in Arizona last month after testing positive for the virus.

He required an oxygen mask to help him breathe after contracting pneumonia in both lungs, and was almost placed on a ventilator, but now Steve is back at home and in recovery - although his organs are forever scarred.

"It took him a month to make it out of the hospital," Ice-T told U.S. late-night host Jimmy Fallon. "Now he's home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely."

The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star suggests wearing a face mask may have helped prevent Steve's medical emergency: "Coco's dad is a Harley Davidson-riding, no-masking type of dude," he admitted, adding, "(Coronavirus) put him on his back."

And he hopes Steve's health scare serves as a warning to others opposed to following simple guidelines to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

"There are still non-believers," he said. "I've made it through so much in my life, I don't want to die because of this... I'm aware and I'm concerned and I'm cautious."

