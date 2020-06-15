AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Ice-T Talks 'Law & Order: SVU' Covering Police Brutality Following The Murder Of George Floyd

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The creator of the song "Cop Killer" also discusses his film 'Equal Standard.'

(AllHipHop News) Reality television shows such as Cops and Live PD have been canceled in response to the global Black Lives Matter movement against law enforcement violence and systemic racism. One police-focused scripted show is apparently still ready to air its 22nd season.

NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is preparing to once again rip stories straight from the headlines by presenting an episode addressing police brutality. Executive producer Warren Leight stated, “Presumably our cops will still be trying to do the right thing but it’s going to be harder for them and they’re going to understand why it’s hard for them.”

Tracy "Ice-T" Marrow plays one of those fictional officers - Odafin "Fin" Tutuola - on SVU. Ice-T spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the crime drama deciding to tackle the topic of police brutality following the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old black man was killed by Derek Chauvin after the then-Minneapolis cop held his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

"That's what the writers are going to do. I think if they're touched by this, it's going to show up in their writing," said Ice-T. The veteran emcee later added, "As actors and actresses, we have to address it."

The Law & Order: SVU season 17 episode titled "Community Policing" centered around New York Police Department officers killing an innocent, unarmed black man. The incident causes racial tension in the city as Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) clashes with the NYPD over possibly indicting the cops involved in the shooting.

Besides appearing on SVU for over 20 years, Ice-T also recently starred in and produced Equal Standard. The Brendan Kyle Cochrane-directed movie about an off-duty cop getting shot also features Naughty By Nature's Anthony "Treach" Criss and Onyx's Fredro Starr.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down In Wake of Deadly Shooting

An Atlanta PD officer was caught on video shooting an innocent Black man to death last night.

Maria Myraine

Candace Owens Claps Back At Dave Chappelle For Calling Her A "Rotten B##ch

Dave Chappelle didn't hold back, and blasted Don lemon and Candace Owens in his new stand-up comedy special "8:46."

AllHipHop Staff

by

CHARTER

Rayshard Brooks' Death Declared A Homicide After Getting Shot In The Back By Atlanta Cop

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says, "I do not believe this was a justified use of deadly force."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Album Returns To No. 1 For A Second Week

The QC star once again has the most popular project in America.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Suspect In Brooklyn Rapper Nick Blixky’s Murder Has Been Arrested

A month later, a suspect is in custody for the fatal shooting of rising rapper Nick Blixky.

Maria Myraine

Faith Evans Dodges Charge For Beating Up Stevie J

Prosecutors cut Faith Evans a break and have decided to drop the charges against her for fighting Stevie J.

Maria Myraine

Paul Wall, J Prince and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site

As hospitalizations increase, more testing is encouraged. Leading the pack are two veterans of Houston's Hip-Hop community - Paul Wall and J Prince!

Maria Myraine

Method Man Fuses TICAL Cannabis Business With Activism

Hip-Hop veteran, Method Man, introduces new strains while promoting awareness of social injustices.

Maria Myraine

Jay Pharaoh Shares His Experience With Police Brutality

The former SNL star recalls a close encounter with LAPD with a detailed account of brutality, caught on video.

Maria Myraine

by

JDD

Jussie Smollett Handed A Loss As Key Argument In "Fake" Hate Crime Rejected By Judge

Jussie Smollett lost his chance at getting out of being charged again for allegedly faking his own hate crime and blaming it on some white Maga loving rednecks.

Maria Myraine