Iconic Soul Singer, Betty Wright, Dead at 66

(AllHipHop News) Soul legend, Betty Wright, passed away this morning after losing her battle with cancer in her Miami home.

The news was shared this morning and confirmed by her niece, Bella.

“My auntie was a legend. She helped me get my first paychecks singing background.. and I didn’t make it to see you this past week and that’s going to haunt me. RIP Betty Wright,” she wrote.

“My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prayers,” she wrote.

As the word spread quickly, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture tweeted a photo of the iconic singer, also honoring her memory with one of her quotes: “I believe in legacy. And I believe in making the radio sound better. If I gotta listen to it, I want it to sound good.”

Betty Wright shot to fame at the age of 18 with her classic song "Clean Up Woman," which has been sampled by Mary J. Blige and Notorious B.I.G., Chance the Rapper, SWV and Houston rap legend, Willie D.

The Grammy Award-winning artist, had the “Best R & B Song” in 1975 for her single, “Where is the Love.”

Her popularity also grew with other hits such as “No Pain (No Gain)” and “Tonight is the Night," which was re-worked into a smash hit "I Wanna Sex You Up" for Color Me Badd.

As a backup singer, she is credited for tracks by artists like Stevie Wonder and even Jennifer Lopez.

Even past her prime, as we entered the new millennium, Wright gave aspiring artists her expertise as a vocal coach on Diddy’s “Making the Band.”