IDK Addresses Race Relations During TV Performance Debut On 'The Late Show'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch the DMV representative run through his track "No Cable" on the CBS program.

(AllHipHop News) Recording artist/creative director IDK appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week. The London-born, Maryland-raised entertainer used the opportunity to bring awareness to social issues such as racism.

The #PlayAtHome performance of "No Cable" featured IDK presenting the song with a live band. Additionally, he had images from various #BlackLivesMatter protests displayed behind him. Names of Black people killed by police or found hanging from a tree were also projected on the wall. 

"‘Cause if I make a wrong turn and stop at a gas station, listen, there’s a small chance that I could probably be lynched in 2019, and probably still in 2020. And probably 20 years later ‘cause this sh*t ain’t gonna leave. It’s never gonna end, that’s why I gotta scribble this pen," spit the emcee born Jason Mills.

"No Cable" lives on IDK's 2019 major-label debut studio album Is He Real? The Warner Records release features uncredited guest appearances by DMX, Pusha T, J.I.D, Tyler The Creator, Burna Boy, and more.

IDK recently dropped IDK & Friends 2 (BASKETBALL COUNTY: In The Water Soundtrack). The Kevin Durant-endorsed project features other DC-Maryland-Virginia artists such as Wale, Rico Nasty, XanMan, and Alex Vaughn as well as non-DMV acts such as A$AP Ferg, Juicy J, Denzel Curry, PNB Rock, and more.

