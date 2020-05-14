IDK Looks To Create DMV Unity With “495" Featuring Rico Nasty, YungManny, Big Flock, Big Jam & Weensey

The PG County representative handled the music for a new KD-produced doc.

(AllHipHop News) Jason "IDK" Mills is one of the brightest wordsmiths to emerge from the DC/Maryland/Virginia area. The Is He Real album creator is putting on for his region with a new record featuring other DMV natives.

Rico Nasty, YungManny, Big Flock, Big Jam, and Weensey contributed to “495." The song is named after the I-495 beltway in the DMV. IDK, Juicy J, and Acyde of No Vacancy Inn produced the track.

“The purpose of this song was to basically create unity amongst the DC/Maryland/Virginia area," states IDK. "This is one of the first times I’ve seen the DMV on one song; it just felt really authentic when we put it together."

He continues, "We have elements of go-go by having Weensey from Backyard Band in there, we have Rico Nasty representing for the women, Big Jam and Big Flock. Big Jam from VA, and Big Flock from PG, Maryland. It’s just a great feeling to have all these people on one track."

In addition, “495" is featured in Kevin Durant’s documentary Basketball County: In The Water which premieres May 15 at 9 pm ET/PT on Showtime. IDK served as the music supervisor and composer for the film.

"The goal for me and Kevin with this project is to bring unity while telling our story in an authentic way," says IDK.