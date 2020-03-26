Idris Elba Responds To Cardi B's Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

Idris Elba calls "BS" on Cardi B's analysis of coronavirus and celebrity.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Cardi B has been the voice of reason and mania! I'll tell you, she can be annoying, but more often than not, she is telling the "real." Even though she is rich, she is kind of "one of us."

So, Cardi brought up something that has been mentioned for a minute: that the rich and the celebs are getting tested WITHOUT SYMPTOMS....but we must wait until we are showing signs of coronavirus before we see a doctor.

Cardi B is calling out this inequity and taking the conversation public.

"I wanna let these celebrities know, the confusion that the general public has…if a celebrity is saying I don’t have no symptoms…but I went and got tested and I got positive, that causes confusion. That makes people be like ‘wait a minute, I went out…I might just have it. I’m scared!"

“Let me tell you something. The general public...they’re not getting treated like celebrities. They’re not getting their f**king coronavirus results the next day. They're telling people to go home and self-quarantine. Where do they think they're sending people home to? Not everyone has the luxury of going to their f**king bedroom and to go in a big ass house and just stay away from people," the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said.

Idris Elba, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, lashed out at the Bronx rapper, calling her claims "bullsh*t."

“I think the debate about rich and poor and who’s getting it and who’s not, I think, it's not a healthy debate. I think that the negativity around test-shaming is counterproductive. I don’t see what people get out of that, and also this idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I’ve got [the illness]. That’s absolute bullsh*t. Such stupidness."

“People wanna spread that as if it’s news. That’s stupid. It’s the quickest way to get people sick because there’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it or we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that."

Elba said all of this on his Instagram Live and also lobbied for all human beings, stating he was not an actor in this crisis.

“I’m not an actor right now. I’m just a human being, and I just happen to be in the public eye. So I want people to understand that this is very real. I don’t feel like I’m privileged because I got a test, because I actually contracted it,” he said.

The almost-Black Bond never mentioned Cardi B's name, but most consider his remarks to be a response.