Iggy Azalea And Playboi Carti Drop A Fortune On Family SUV

Iggy and Playboi must be doing good during the pandemic, because they just spent $400,000 on a new SUV!

(AllHipHop News) Iggy Azalea and PLayboi Carti have apparently invested in a family-friendly SUV following reports the couple has welcomed its first child.

It has been widely claimed that Iggy, 29, has welcomed a baby with her rapper beau, 23, in secret - and according to reports, the pair is splashing the cash to prepare for life as new parents.

The "Fancy" star and Carti, real name Jordan Terrell Carter, reportedly spent $400,000 on a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, since they were seeking a luxury car big enough to accommodate a baby seat.

While neither Iggy or her rapper beau have confirmed their baby news, reports suggest the pair welcomed a boy in secret.

Iggy and Carti began dating back in 2018 and they moved in together in Atlanta, Georgia last year.

The couple has also refused to comment on engagement rumors that started in November when Iggy was spotted wearing a new ring on her wedding finger.