Iggy Azalea And Playboi Carti's Love Affair Back On

AllHipHop Staff
The celebrity rap couple is back on track after having some tough times in their relationship.

(AllHipHop News) Rappers Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti and Playboi Carti appear to have reconciled weeks after the Australian star declared they had broken up in a pre-Christmas post.

The "Fancy" hitmaker had been romantically linked to Carti since the autumn of 2018, but she shocked fans last month when she took to her Instagram Stories timeline and delivered an update on her love life, revealing she was "single."

She soon returned to social media to express her regret and apologize to followers for the "impulsive" post.

"I am sorry for making something public that should always remain between him & I no matter what," she shared. "It's not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on."

"The truth is that I love Jordan (Terrell Carter - Carti's real name) very much, I always will - more than you could ever know. That's all the world should ever need to hear," Playboi Carti said.

It seems Carti took note of her public declaration of love as the couple recently reunited for a trip Down Under, where Iggy was spotted cheering on the 23-year-old as he performed at this weekend's Falls Festival.

She also shared video footage of his gig online, before they were subsequently snapped leaving to board a flight out of the country on Sunday. 

